Ex-Ondo speaker: Bola Tinubu will get 90 percent votes in Southwest

A former Ondo Speaker, Hon. Victor Olabimtan, has declared that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, would win 90 percent of the votes in the Southwest in 2023.

Olabimtan, who is the Chairman, Bola Ahmed Tinubu Solidarity Vanguard, said the feat would be achieved if all support groups do the work conscientiously.

Olabimtan, who spoke while addressing members of the support group in Akure, explained that BATS Vanguard was not competing with any support group but working in synergy to actualise Tinubu’s presidency.

He said Nigerians knew Tinubu would turn the fortunes of the country around for good.

His words: “We need a President like him. A man who will put his feet down and ensure things work. Nigeria, under Tinubu, will work

”I am particular about the Southwest. Bola Ahmed Tinubu is our Son, we must do all that is possible to ensure he wins. We must all move out to mobilise support for him. Where we need to convince, let us do so. Where we need to pacify, let us do so. How we do this work will determine the future of Yoruba land. If the work is done passionately and conscientiously, i don’t expect Tinubu to have less than 90% of the total votes cast.”