Orji Kalu: Bola Tinubu’s presidency will benefit Igbos largely

Senate Chief Whip Orji Uzor Kalu has assured Igbos will be the biggest beneficiaries of the presidency of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He urged the South East to embrace the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Abia Governor also told the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi that presidency is not a regional affair.

Kalu, who spoke to reporters at the National Assembly, said: “Presidency is not a regional issue. I asked the political parties to zone the presidency to the South East. When they didn’t do that, and since presidency is not a regional issue, I had to withdraw.

“I have no problem with Igbo man being president. But we have to do it with other Nigerians. If we don’t do it with other Nigerians, it is not going to work, no matter how popular you are. It’s president of Nigeria, not president of Igbo land.

“I’m an Igbo man to the core. I’m also a Nigerian to the core. If anyone from the Southeast would have been nominated for presidency, I would have been the one. So, it’s a party business. I have no grudges against anybody who is running.

“So, it is not personal. It is political and party. This thing is about party winning election. I have chosen to be in APC. Why will I vote against Tinubu? It’s madness, and I’m not going to do it. Elections go along party line, not along tribal line.

“For me, we will wait for another time and see how all Nigerians will agree to zone the presidency to the Igbo land. But for now, our presidential candidate is Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Tinubu is a strategic, he will make his presidency beneficial to the Igbos. The Igbos will be the biggest beneficiaries of Tinubu’s presidency.”