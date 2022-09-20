Orji Kalu: No Igbo man can win 2023 presidency

A former Governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that no Igbo man can win the presidency in 2023.

Speaking to newsmen in the National Assembly on Tuesday, Orji dismissed the chances of the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, adding that he has no single structure to drive his ambition.

Kalu who is also the Chief Whip of the Senate said that the presidency was not a regional issue.

In his words; “When they didn’t do that, and since presidency is not a regional issue, I had to withdraw. I have no problem with Igbo man being president. But we have to do it with other Nigerians. If we don’t do it with other Nigerians, it is not going to work, no matter how popular you are. It’s president of Nigeria, not president of Igboland,” he said.

Kalu added that if anyone from the Southeast would have been nominated for presidency, he would have been the one.

“it’s a party business. I have no grudges against anybody who is running. So, it is not personal. It is political and party. This thing is about party winning elections. I have chosen to be in APC. Why will I vote against Tinubu? It’s madness, and I’m not going to do it. Elections go along party line, not along tribal line,” he stated.

He asked the Igbo people to wait for another time and see whether Nigerians would agree to zone the presidency to the Igboland.

“But for now, our presidential candidate is Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Tinubu is a strategic leader, he will make his presidency beneficial to the Igbo.”

“The Igbo will be the biggest beneficiaries of Tinubu’s presidency”, he said.