OSSIEC: Osun council poll holds October 15

The Osun State Independent Electoral Commission has said local government election in the state will hold on October 15, 2022.

Announcing the date in Osogbo during a press briefing on Monday, the OSSIEC chairman, Mr. Segun Oladitan, said it would be a direct election.

Speaking further, Oladitan said unlike the last LG poll held, which was indirect — that is elected councillors in each LG sat to elect the LG chairman — in the coming poll, chairmen would be elected directly, while ward councillors would also be elected separately.

He said, “The commission is happy to inform you and the general public that the Local Government Election in Osun State of Nigeria shall be conducted on the 15th day of October, 2022. You would kindly recollect that when this Commission conducted election in January 2018, it was based on parliamentary system.

“I have the pleasure to inform you that the elections we are conducting this 2022 shall be on presidential system whereby Chairmen of Local Government Councils shall be elected directly and the Ward Councillors shall be elected separately.

“For some time now, the Commission had been making necessary contacts with relevant stakeholders and carrying out in-house preparations for the conduct of the Local Government Election.”

While calling for the support of the media, Oladitan assured that the Commission would ensure that the elections were free, fair, transparent and credible.