The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Prince Gboyega Famodun, has said the defeat suffered by the candidate of the party, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, in the election won by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, is temporary.

He said the party would head for the tribunal to challenge the victory of Adeleke, who polled 403, 371 votes against Oyetola, who scored 375,027 votes.

Speaking yesterday at a news conference held at the state party secretariat in Osogbo, the APC chairman said: “The current defeat is a temporary setback for the party. We are going to the tribunal. Our lawyers have told us that we have a good case.”

He said a committee had been set up to investigate allegations of anti-party activities against the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola and his loyalists.

Famodun said: “Party’s constitution allows punishment for any erring member. As it is, there is room for discipline in the party constitution, but it must be legally followed. We have set up machinery to investigate the activities of these individuals in their wards. We will get reports from the ward chairmen as how they have been behaving in their wards in the past few years.

“We have told the ward chairmen to write reports on all of them (Aregbesola’s loyalists). The party constitution will be used to deal with them.”