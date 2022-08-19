Osun APC asks Ademola Adeleke to stop insulting the sensibilities of the judiciary

Worried by the spate of the unguarded statements coming out from Senator Ademola Adeleke’s mouth since he was declared the winner of the July16, 2022 governorship election in Osun State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned him to exercise caution in order not to talk himself into avoidable trouble.

Adeleke boasted in Ijebu-Jesa few days ago while formally welcoming Dr. Wale Bolorunduro, who was a former State Commissioner for Finance under former Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration, into the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP).

On the occasion, Adeleke disclosed that the APC and Oyetola’s petition against his victory, his party and the INEC was dead on delivery, adding that there was nothing substantial in the petition.

But, reacting to the Adeleke’s outburst, the State APC Chairman, Mr. Gboyega Famodun, in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Mr. Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo, cautioned Adeleke to stop insulting the sensibilities of the judiciary as it is improper and prejudicial to comment on any issue that is before the court.

Famodun hinted that there was no need for Adeleke to be grandstanding and trying to be clever by half as there was no reason under the sun for the governor-elect to be avoiding the service of the court process if actually there is nothing in the Oyetola petition.

He advised Adeleke to sit up and stop acting like a meddlesome interloper to the cause of justice.

Famodun reminded Adeleke that the court is not a rendezvous for the display of emotion and sentiment but verifiable facts.

He asked: “Why have you been speaking from all the corners of your mouth as if you will sit in judgment at the tribunal over the Osun governorship election petition?”