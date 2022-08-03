Osun APC chairman slams faction over protest

Loyalists of Minister of Interior Rauf Aregbesola in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State yesterday stormed the party secretariat at Ogo-Oluwa, Osogbo, to protest the structure of the party.

They carried placards with inscriptions such as “Osun APC Needs Restructuring, Famodun Must Go”, “Save Osun APC From Total Collapse”, “Sack Famodun, Aregbesola Is The Soul Of APC/Progressives Politics In Osun”, “There Is No Life In Osun APC Again”, “2023: Asiwaju May Lose Osun With Famodun As APC Chairman”, among others.

The protesters were, however, denied access to the premises. They later marched to the House of Assembly where the Speaker, Timothy Owoeye, addressed them after they delivered a protest letter to him.

The Speaker assured the protesters that steps would be taken to make the party united and formidable.

The Chairman of the party, Gboyega Famodun, condemned the protest by the supporters of Aregbesola against the state leadership of the party and the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Famodun, in a statement by his media adviser, Kola Olabisi, said the protest was shameful, callous, primitive, selfish, wicked, misplaced and inconsiderate for Aregbesola supporters, who worked against the success of Governor Oyetola at the polls to now canvass for restructuring of the party through a sponsored protest.

“Assuming but not conceding that there are challenges within the party, the protesters should be told that they lack moral right to either suggest or effect any likely solution, as it is on record that they massively and collectively worked against Oyetola, the APC governorship candidate, in the recent election in line with the series of their threat.

“One would have thought that the appropriate place for them to canvass for the restructuring of any party is Senator Ademola Adeleke’s Ede country home, who they voted for with flaunted pride.”