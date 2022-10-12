Osun council poll: APC not defeated in governorship election – party chairman

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Osun State chapter, Prince Gboyega Famodun, yesterday reminded party members that the party was not defeated in the last governorship election in the state.

He also urged party members to tell opposition parties that the party (APC) was not defeated and ‘that the work of the Lord is still in progress’.

Famodun also charged all the candidates of the party for the local government election to take their campaign to the grassroots ahead of next Saturday local government elections in the state.

He disclosed this at the flag-off campaign of the APC held at the party secretariat in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

The Peoples Democrats Party (PDP) had vowed to boycott the local poll fixed for October 15, 2022, by the State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) in the state.

Famodun equally charged the standard bearers of the party across the local government areas and the Local Council Development Areas (LCDA) to mobilise from every nook and cranny in their area for the elections.

The state party leader noted that the local government election would further strengthen the party, appealing to those who lost at the party primaries to work together with the standard bearer in order to emerge victorious.

He, however, commended the members of the party for their courage after the July 16 governorship election in the state, saying he believes that APC did not lose the poll.

Famodun maintained that APC would remain in government beyond 2022 in Osun State

According to him, the local government is the base of the party, and as such “we want to lay foundation for the party. We believe that we did not loss the July 16 governorship election because there is over voting in some polling units.

“We don’t need to worry because we reclaimed our mandate in 2010 and we lost three judgments before we won the fourth judgment, and by the God’s grace, we will win this too.”

Speaking also, the standard bearer of the APC in the Ejigbo Local Government Area of the state, Hon. Gboolahan Ayegbayo, expressed optimism about the forthcoming election that APC will emerge victorious in the 69 LGAs and LCDAs.