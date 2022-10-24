Osun election: Suspected vote traders granted bail

Justice Mathias Agboola of the Osun State High Court has granted bail to four suspects arraigned before his court over vote trading.
The suspects were arrested by the officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) during July 16 governorship election in the state.
All the four suspects pleaded not guilty to the two counts leveled against them.
Counsel for the suspects had moved oral application for the bail of the suspects which was opposed to by the defence counsel.
However, after arguments by both counsels, Justice Agboola granted bail to the suspects with two million naira each and surety in like sum including civil servants who is not lower than grade level 13.
The case is adjourned to the 21st and 28th of next month.
At the end of the election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Peoples Democratic Party’s Ademola Adeleke winner over the incumbent, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress.
