Osun election tribunal: APC, PDP engaging in subjudice – Group

A civil society organisation, The Osun Masterminds, has asked the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party in the state to stop engaging in spread of untrue information about the petition before the election petition tribunal.

The state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, and his party, the APC, have approached the Tribunal, seeking nullification of the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate at the poll, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

Addressing newsmen on Tuesday during the group’s monthly state of Osun media parley in Osogbo, its Executive Director, Dr. Wasiu Oyedokun-Alli, stated that the action of supporters of the two parties amount to subjudice and called on their leaders to prevail on them, before they cause unrest with false information they are spreading across the state.

“Supporters of the two major parties to the petition before the tribunal – the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress – have gone about town misleading and misinforming unsuspecting members of the public with information about the goings-on at the Tribunal that are not just false, but are also subjudice.

“Parties are therefore counseled to allow the Tribunal do its job without the reckless misinformation going on social media. We must also advise parties to the petition, to rein in their party members and ensure that while the brickbats go on at the tribunal, there is no breakdown of law and order within the society,” Oyedokun-Alli said.

He commended Oyetola for his commitment to the continuity of governance, regardless of the outcome of the July 16 governorship poll and encouraged him to continue on the path, to ensure the sustenance of the nation’s growing democracy.