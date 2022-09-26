Osun election tribunal commences sitting

The legal teams of Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola and Governor-elect, Senator Ademola Adeleke, are set to slug it out at the Election Tribunal, which commenced sitting on Monday.

There was heavy security at the entrance of the court premises at Oke-Fia via Government House, Osogbo, Osun State with people thoroughly screened.

Security operatives subjected lawyers, party members and journalists to checks.