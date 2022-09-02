Osun election: Tribunal grants Ademola Adeleke’s requests in petition filed by Gboyega Oyetola

The Osun Election Tribunal in Osogbo on Friday, granted the request of Sen. Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor-elect, to inspect the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) materials.

The tribunal also agreed to his request to conduct a forensic audit of the BVAS machine.

Justice Tertsea Kume, the Chairman of the Tribunal, granted the requests.

Mr. Hashim Abioye, one of Adeleke’s Counsel, who spoke to newsmen after the proceeding, said there was a need to conduct a thorough forensic audit of the BVAS machine used for the election.

The Tribunal had on Aug. 22, granted permission to Gov. Gboyega Oyetola and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to inspect materials used for the July 16, governorship poll.

Oyetola and APC are plaintiffs in the suit earlier filed, challenging the victory of Adeleke at the governorship election.

INEC had declared Sen. Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the Osun July 16 governorship elections, where he defeated the incumbent, Oyetola.

Oyetola, who was not satisfied with the outcome of the election, dragged both INEC and Adeleke to court through his lead counsel, Mr. Yomi Aliyu (SAN).