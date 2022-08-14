Osun governor-elect vows to defend mandate at tribunal

Senator Ademola Adeleke, the newly elected governor of Osun State, has vowed to defend his victory in the face of challenges at the Election Petition Tribunal.

Adeleke made the vow while welcoming more than 500 former members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Obokun Local Government Area of the state.

He insisted that he was elected because it was the will of the people in Osun State and that the process was legal.

The Governor-elect, along with other party leaders, welcomed the defectors, who were led by a former Commissioner for Finance, Budget, and Economic Planning.

“The whole world knows that his election was a free and fair election. They have the right to go to court,” Adeleke said.

“I can tell you that it is dead on arrival. I can tell all our teeming supporters, all the Osun supporters who have voted massively for us that they should keep calm and not worry.

“This time around, the people of Osun have spoken. They don’t have anything to worry about. It is a waste of time.”

Adeleke assured the people of Osun State that his administration will prioritise education, healthcare, and security as well as provide other basic amenities to the people.

The ‘Dancing Senator’ as he is fondly called defeated incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC in the July 16 poll in the state.

Having run under the PDP, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Adeleke the winner after polling 403,371 against Oyetola’s 375,027 votes.

But Governor Oyetola and his party are challenging the outcome of the election. He has filed a petition before an Election Tribunal.