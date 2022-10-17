Ex-Osun guber aspirant: I’m mobilising for PDP in 2023

A former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, Dotun Babayemi, on Sunday, promised to work for the victory of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and other candidates vying for positions on the platform of PDP at the 2023 polls.

Babayemi spoke on Sunday in Gbongan at the 25th remembrance service in honour of his father, Oba Solomon Babayemi, the Olufi of Gbongan.

Speaking further, he described the PDP as the party that could bail the country out of its doldrums, adding that he would not relent in his efforts at ensuring the success of the party at the coming elections in 2023.

“PDP is the only party that can take the country out of its current woods. In this vein, I am doing everything necessary at wards, local governments, and state levels as well as the South-West, to ensure the emergence of the PDP come 2023,” he said.

A statement by the spokesperson of Babayemi Campaign Organisation, Kayode Oladeji, also noted that the homilist at the service, Bishop Oluwagbemiro Fabuluje, condemned Babayemi’s kinsmen in the PDP that supported his expulsion from the party.

Encouraging Babayemi, he enjoined him not to be deterred by the turn of events saying, “To you Omooba Dotun Babayemi, I will implore you to keep your vision and hope alive; don’t be discouraged, pursue it. God has given you a vision for Osun State and it will surely come to pass. It may not yet be your time, but your time will surely come and you will surely get there by the grace of God.”