Osun guber: Gboyega Oyetola’s aide faults Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa over claim of non-performance

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, Ismail Omipidan, has faulted Mr Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa SAN, for alleging that poor performance and issues relating to the EndSARS protest were responsible for the outcome of the July 16 governorship election in the State.

Omipidan said while the legal practitioner is entitled to his opinion, his submission on the matter was wrong and misleading, and should not be taken seriously.

He explained that a sincere and objective appraisal of Governor Oyetola’s performance in office since 2018 would reveal that his Principal could not be accused of non-performance, adding that the facts and indices are there for any objective observer or commentator to judge from.

“Going by Governor Oyetola’s achievements and impressive scorecard in the last three years plus, it would be grossly unfair and mischievous of anyone to label him a non-performer. The records are there across the sectors. Anyone who holds that Mr Governor performed poorly is only driven by his or her sentiment as against glaring obtainable facts,” Omipidan said.

On the issue of EndSARS, the Governor’s spokesperson reminded Mr. Adegboruwa that Osun was one of the first states to constitute a panel as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari to look into cases of assault, illegal arrest, killings, brutality and other forms of rights abuse by the officers and men of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police.

He added that “as a leader committed to justice and the rule of law, Governor Oyetola, in May, 2022 presented cheques of N53,290,000 as compensation to victims of police brutality in the State, as recommended by the Judicial Panel of Inquiry against Police Brutality, Human Rights Violations and Related Extra-Judicial Killings, led by a retired Judge of the High Court, Hon. Justice Akinwale Oladimeji.”