Osun: Kidnappers demand ₦15 million ransom for APC chieftain

The abductors of the chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) and Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Kazeem Alli, have contacted the family for ₦15 million ransom.

Alli was attacked with guns and cutlasses after gunmen trailed him to the Oke-Alfa area of Apomu in Isokan Local Government Area on Saturday night before he was whisked away to an unknown destination.

However, APC chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun, had alleged that Kazeem was killed after suspected assailants reportedly sponsored by Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) attacked him.

Osun Police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the body of Alli was yet to be found as police, hunters, vigilante and locals have been mobilised to the bushes to rescue him.

A family member, who pleaded not to be named, told The Nation that the abductors have contacted the family to demand ₦15 million ransom.

He said: “The kidnappers have reached out to us. They warned us not to let anybody know about the negotiations. They have been reaching the family through the wife, Jemila Alli.

“They demanded for ₦15 million as ransom. We have not spoken with Kazeem Alli since he was abducted. We are praying for his safe return.”