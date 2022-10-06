Osun PDP writes Iyorchia Ayu over Dotun Babayemi’s expulsion

The caretaker chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, Dr Akindele Adekunle, on Thursday, said the party had written to the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorcha Ayu, informing him of the expulsion of the ex-governorship aspirant on its platform, Mr. Dotun Babayemi.

The PUNCH reports that Supreme Court had last Thursday dismissed the case instituted by Babayemi challenging the candidature of Osun governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, in the July 16 governorship poll.

However, Akindele in a statement obtained in Osogbo, said PDP leaders from the ward to the local government and the state levels, had reaffirmed Babayemi’s expulsion from the party and duly informed the national secretariat of the development.

He also noted that all documentation regarding Babayemi’s suspension have been filed with the national secretariat, adding, “we have sealed all the processes. Without any doubt, Babayemi had ceased to be a member of PDP.”

The statement further read in parts, “the state leadership in a letter to the National Chairman of the Party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu forwarded the disciplinary letter from the Otun Balogun Ward 2 executives as well as the Caretaker committee of Ayedade local government which detailed the processes leading to the withdrawal of Babayemi’s party membership in line with relevant provisions of the party constitution.

“The letter further intimated the national chairman that the state executive of the party also ratified the decision of the ward as it was effected by the officially recognised ward executive members and the decision was adjudged as in the best interest of the party at all levels.”