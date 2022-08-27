Outcome of 2023 elections will shock Nigerians

The spokesperson for the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Abdulmumin Jibrin, has said that the outcome of the 2023 general elections will shock Nigerians.

The former lawmaker was commenting on the party’s chances in the 2023 elections during an interview with Channels TV’s Politics Today.

He said, “Mark my word, the outcome of the 2023 general elections will shock Nigerians. Everything that will happen in the next six months will never be to the advantage of APC or PDP. NNPP will be the beneficiary of that.

“There will not be any coalition that NNPP or Kwankwaso requires. If you want to do an alliance with us fine. After all, we are coming with the largest chunk of the votes to the table. If you look at how we conduct our elections we are not keeping all the fire you are seeing, all the parties abusing themselves.

Jibrin said the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would struggle to get 25 per cent of Kano’s votes.

He added, “We heard that APC and PDP are struggling to get 25 per cent, knowing full that they have lost Kano. And in their own permutations if they are able to have bit and pieces here and there, they will be able to get it. But let me tell you, no political party will get 25 per cent in Kano. We are opening the ballot sheet of Kwankwaso as I said with five million votes.”