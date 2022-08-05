Ovie Omo-Agege: 13% derivation being frittered away in Delta

ALL Progressives Congress, APC, 2023 governorship candidate in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has alleged that 13 per cent derivation to the oil-rich state is being frittered away in the state.

Omo-Agege, currently Deputy Senate President, who cut his political teeth under Governor James Ibori, some years ago, stated this in a statement by the Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Delta APC Gubernatorial Campaign, Ima Niboro, congratulating the ex-governor on his 64th birthday.

He said: “His (Ibori) agitation with other great Niger Delta leaders and patriots paved the way for the 13 per cent derivation from proceeds of oil and gas that some are frittering away today in Delta.

“James Ibori has carved a niche for himself as a political leader without whom the story of modern Delta would be incomplete.”

Extolling past and present leadership roles of the ex-governor, who he described as a leader that “believes in building bridges rather than burning them,” Omo-Agege asserted his contribution to the struggle for resource control and the attainment of 13 per cent derivation for oil-producing areas in Nigeria was invaluable.

He said Ibori would remain a reference point in state and national politics because of his depth of knowledge and understanding of both Delta State and Nigeria.

He said: “Regardless, Ibori remains a bridge builder and father to all irrespective of our political parties at the moment. His tenure as governor paved the way for positive developments in our state which endure till today.

“He fostered peace in our multilingual state, built bridges across board. As the second civilian governor of our dear state from 1999 to 2007, he weathered several storms and laid a foundation for his successors to build on.”