Ovie Omo-Agege blames bad leadership for poverty in Nigeria

Deputy Senate President Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, has blamed a lack of leadership for widespread poverty, political unrest, insurgency, and the breakdown of government institutions.

He stated this on Saturday at the 5th Annual Leadership Lecture/Graduation Ceremony of the Value Rebirth-Centre-LSD Leadership School, Effurun/Warri in Delta.

The senator, who was represented by Mr Mathew Omonade, said he believed in unity and urged people to enthrone sound ethical leadership rooted in respect, honesty, service, equity, justice and community service.

Omo-Agege, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship flagbearer in Delta, noted that over the years, poor leadership had frustrated the achievement of the country’s enormous economic and political potential.

“But all is not lost because State and nation-building all over the world have been and remain a permanent work in progress.

“As we move towards leadership selection in 2023, the leaders we need now should possess knowledge, sound judgment and commitment to specific causes and ideals,” he said.

According to the senator, Nigeria needs leaders with good moral conduct and ethical responsibility to attend to the demands, needs and problems of Nigerians.

However, he noted that genuine leadership also needed honest, courageous and credible followership less vulnerable to manipulation, adding that followership was an indispensable aspect of leadership.

He said the stability and progress of the country required the deployment of deliberate commitment by citizens and those entrusted with leadership to advance the national agenda, regardless of challenges.