Ovie Omo-Agege: Why I want to govern Delta

Deputy President of the Nigerian Senate and Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has said his 2023 aspiration is about the future, to transform Delta into a modern, well-governed and economically stable State that puts ‘People First’.

Omo-Agege who stated this while addressing Urhobos in London, United Kingdom during the 2022 Urhobo day celebration, said: “Our EDGE agenda to Build A New Delta (BAND) is built on four solid pillars of Employment and Empowerment; Development; Good Governance, and Enduring Peace and Security. The vision is a vibrant, equitable and prosperous Delta State.

“While I will continue to work for the progress of Urhobo, the time has come for me to work in concert with all progressive Urhobo sons and daughters, as well as those of other ethnic nationalities in Delta State to build on this solid foundation and extend our success story in Delta Central to Delta North and Delta South Senatorial Districts.

“As you are no doubt aware, Delta State is a land of opportunities. We are blessed with both natural and human capital, but we have lacked visionary leadership that should have harnessed and converted our natural and human resources to commensurate prosperity for the citizens of our dear State. The situation continues to degenerate through the years, as those who brought us to this current state of despondency have remained intransigent and unwilling to change.

“Deltans are yearning for change in leadership of our dear state to inject fresh blood to bring about good governance. We need new political leadership with new ideas to rapidly advance our infrastructure development and transform the State into an industrialised entity that is capable of creating the jobs required by our people.

“So, if given the privilege of the leadership of our dear State, I will be governor for all Deltans. Every part of the State will be developed and together, Delta State will soar to unprecedented heights. Peace and progress shall be our experience because everyone’s needs shall be met in a good and sustainable way.

“Having served as Secretary to the Delta State government, as Senator, and now as Deputy President of the Senate, I am privileged to have a good all-encompassing view of the issues of governance. It is these experiences that I am bringing to bear on my plans for the development of the State. I am motivated by a desire to re-awaken the legendry Delta Spirit and the hope among Deltans to build a new Delta, where the people’s future is brighter than their past.

“Our priority is to face headlong the challenge of unemployment. Human capital development, agriculture, tourism, infrastructure, housing, and other labour-intensive interventions are at the core of our agenda. We shall establish a Delta State Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Empowerment Programme (DEEP). We shall also facilitate the establishment of cluster industries in each of the 25 LGAs of our State.

“We will deliberately create an enabling environment for industries and manufacturing, establish technology hubs, set up small business loan guarantee schemes, promote skills acquisition, and set up a Career Development Centre.

“We will guarantee the rights of women and capitalise on their unique energy to drive social and economic development. We will also initiate a youth development program that will move the youth away from the hopelessness of today, connect them to creative endeavours and generate energies for honourable work.

“One area we will seriously focus on is the cost of governance. This has been too high and continues to rise in the State. We will take measures to reduce the cost of governance in order to conserve funds for infrastructure development that would impact positively on the lives of the citizens.

“Our mission to build a new Delta is a collective patriotic duty for Deltans at home and in the Diaspora. You all have a role to play in our determined effort to bring a change to our dear State.

“Our people at home deeply respect and count on you in many ways. This is one time your objective and informed thoughts on good governance are required to guide our people in this very important election. Important in the sense that it will determine the future of our state after 24 years of abuse by a ruling party that is more concerned about perpetuating itself in power than rendering service to the people. We need your support and help. I therefore appeal to you all here and our brothers and sisters who are in the Diaspora to join us to shape a better future for all our people”.

Continuing, he said: “The unity of Urhobo people is the pathway to the meaningful and sustainable development of our communities. We need to engage and network with one another to achieve unity and progress for our ethnic nationality.

“We are better and stronger together. Therefore; it behoves every Urhobo son and daughter to embark on a critical, holistic review of our social, political, and economic standing in Delta State and the larger Nigeria, to articulate smart and well-thought-out positions on national issues that will impact positively on our collective and individual interests.

“The destiny of the Urhobo people is in our hands. You and I. We must engage and bond as one, at least substantially, to achieve our collective dream of progress. Urhobo people should deviate from in-fighting, because it has brought us down economically, politically, and culturally.

“I therefore appeal to every Urhobo son and daughter to always eschew disunity and divisive politics, and promote unity and the values of the Urhobo wherever they find themselves. Urhobo sons and daughters, including interest groups must close ranks and come together to move our communities, state and country forward.

“My dear brothers and sisters, let me use this opportunity to once again thank our people for standing by me in my political journey. It has been a great honour and privilege to represent you at the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Over these seven years, Urhobo Nation was lifted up to its pride of place in Nigeria when your son and brother, my very self became the Deputy President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the fifth highest political office in Nigeria and gave Urhobo a strong voice in the Senate.

“We sponsored the law establishing the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE), to give legal backing to this very important university in the heart of Urhoboland. There is also that, establishing a federal polytechnic. We have also facilitated a campus of the Nigerian Law School, and an elite Defence Space School.

“We also enabled massive renovations in schools and hospitals, including modern teaching and learning infrastructure, as well as a wide network of road infrastructure across the entire Delta Central, and some other parts of the State. The same goes for electricity infrastructure of both conventional energy sources and renewable energy to light up towns and villages in Delta Central Senatorial District. These are what we did. I am proud of our achievements.”