Oyo 2023: APC aspirant withdraws suit against guber candidate

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in the last primary elections in Oyo State, Bimbo Kolade has withdrawn lawsuits filled against candidate of the party, Sen. Teslim Folarin.

A statement by Folarin said aside Kolade, all Senatorial, House of Representatives and Oyo House of Assembly aspirants have withdrawn cases filed against candidates and the party.

He maintained that resolution of all legal disputes is an indication of the party’s readiness to win the 2023 elections.

Folarin commended Kolade, who is the Federal Commissioner at Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission and other aspirants for withdrawing cases filed against the party after the primaries, saying all interests in the party would be accommodated as the APC would run an all-inclusive government.

According to him, all party members have a part to play in establishing a responsive leadership that would promote economic growth as they owe the state opportunity of experiencing good governance after the 2023 polls.

The former leader Senate thanked the aspirants for spirit of sportsmanship, loyalty, and their contributions to the anticipated victories of the party in 2023.

He commended party leaders who facilitated the withdrawal of cases pending in courts following different interests that surfaced after the party’s primary elections, especially Sen. Olufemi Lanlehin-led reconciliation committee for ensuring that the party is waxing stronger.

The chairman senate committee on local contents expressed satisfaction over the party’s rising strength of cohesion and unity, noting that: “Senator Lanlehin’s reconciliation committee and the Elders Advisory Council have been particularly helpful in advancing the party’s commitment to equity and peaceful coexistence by exploring all available means to encourage aggrieved party members on the imperativeness of uniting as a powerful force.”

He however appealed to other aggrieved members to return to their original home, saying; “all that happened during and after the primary elections are inevitable reality of any democratic process which would always produce mandate custodians on one hand and future winners on the other hand.”

He said since every athlete can’t win a sprint or marathon race, all members should be convinced that their interests will be accommodated and prioritised.