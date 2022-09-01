Oyo 2023: Ibarapa zone declares support for Seyi Makinde’s second term bid

The people of the Ibarapa zone of Oyo State have pledged their full support for the re-election of Governor Seyi Makinde come 2023.

The people of the Ibarapa zone of Oyo State have pledged their 100% support for the re-election of the second term of Governor Seyi Makinde come 2023.

The people from the zone stated this on Thursday, at the Stakeholders’ Consultative Engagement Meeting on the Year 2023 Budget preparation held at Ayete Ibarapa zone.

Speaking at the meeting, the Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor, Hon. Ademola appreciated the present administration under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde for the achievements already recorded in Ibarapa Zone and promised that more will come to the zone to make it overtake other zones in the records of achievements.

Speaking on behalf of the Royal Fathers from the Ibarapa zone, the Olu of Igboora, HRM Oba Jimoh Titiloye appreciated the efforts of Governor Seyi Makinde in the Ibarapa zone, charging him to further consolidate on his achievements in the zone.

He appealed to the government, to construct the Odo-Ogun bridge, and Eruwa Waterworks so that more water will be made available to the zone.

He equally requested the provision of electricity and the renovation of more primary health care centres in the zone.

In his remarks, the Honourable Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Professor Musibau Babatunde assured the people of the Ibarapa zone that all their requests will be adequately represented in the year 2023 budget.

He added that the Governor highly appreciates the massive support from the zone and as a matter of fact, the Ibarapa zone is the second home of the Governor.

Second Day, the Stakeholders’ Consultative Engagement Meeting on the Year 2023 Budget for the three Local Government under the Ibarapa zone which, includes Ibarapa East, Ibarapa Central, and Ibarapa North, was attended by different Stakeholders such as the Civil Society Organisations, On Artisans, Market leaders, Physically Challenged, Farmers, Religious bodies, etc.