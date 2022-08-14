Oyo 2023: I’ll run an inclusive government – SDP candidate

Oyo State’s Social Democratic Party (SDP) gubernatorial candidate, Mr. Michael Lana, has promised to lead an inclusive government if he is elected.

The promise was made over the weekend during a visit to the palace of Alhaji Aliyu Dahiru Zungeru, the Seriki Sabo of Ibadanland.

He declared his familiarity with all the state’s tribes, all of which, he said, are doing their part for the state’s progress, and he argued that the government at all levels should now focus on the things that bring its citizens together.

Lana stated that his top priority as governor would be to restore the state’s rightful place in the country, setting himself apart from the other candidates by addressing the state’s problems at their source.

According to him, “The situation in the country today calls for all the tribes to work together as it is only through unity that we can have the best for Nigerians. I am thus pledging that if elected governor, I would be more interested in what would make the state strong by carrying everybody along.

“I would be different from the other candidates who are not interested in asking relevant questions before telling the people what they would do, as I would be interested in tackling the various challenges facing the state from the root.”

He added that as a man of his words, he would deliver on his electoral promises, insisting that what he cannot do he does not promise.

The Seriki Sabo, who welcomed him alongside his Council of Chiefs, while speaking through the Madaki of Ibadanland, Alhaji Seidu Aminu, said his palace is open to him at all times, praying that Almighty Allah would guide him as he goes about selling his candidature to the people of the state.