Oyo 2023: Teslim Folarin applauds APC aspirants for withdrawing lawsuits

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin, has commended Federal Commissioner at Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Commission, Honourable Bimbo Kolade and other aspirants in the last primary elections of the party for withdrawing cases filed against the party after the primary elections.

The former Senate Leader also commended them for their spirit of sportsmanship, loyalty, and ultimately their contributions to the anticipated victories of the party in 2023.

Folarin pledged to ensure all interests in the party are accommodated, compensated and supported even after the 2023 elections as the party would run an all-inclusive government.

The three-term senator also commended party leaders who facilitated the withdrawal of cases pending in courts following different interests that surfaced after the party’s primary elections, especially Senator Olufemi Lanlehin-led reconciliation committee for ensuring that the party is waxing stronger.

The chairman senate committee on local content who stated this in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday said it is on record that all Senatorial, House of Representatives and Oyo State House of Assembly aspirants have withdrawn cases filed against candidates and the party.

Senator Folarin expressed satisfaction over the party’s rising strength of cohesion and unity, noting that: “Senator Lanlehin’s reconciliation committee and the Elders Advisory Council have been particularly helpful in advancing the party’s commitment to equity and peaceful coexistence by exploring all available means to encourage aggrieved party members on the imperativeness of uniting as a powerful force.” He said the resolution of all legal disputes is an indication of the party’s readiness to prevail in the 2023 elections.

He appealed to other aggrieved members to return to their original home, saying; “all that happened during and after the primary elections are an inevitable reality of any democratic process which would always produce mandate custodians on one hand and future winners on the other hand.”

He said since every athlete can’t win a sprint or marathon race, all members should be convinced that their interests will be accommodated and prioritised.

According to him, all party members have a part to play in establishing a responsive leadership that would promote economic growth as they owe the state’s inhabitants the opportunity of experiencing good governance after the 2023 polls.