Ex-Oyo ALGON chairman dumps APC

The former chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) in Oyo State and ex- chairman of Oluyole Local Government, Prince Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye, has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He has pitched his tent with Accord Party in Oyo State where he plans to contest for the Oluyole Federal Constituency in the 2023 general election.

Speaking on Monday evening at his official declaration before a rowd of party faithful at Muslim Grammar School, Odinjo, Ibadan, Aleshinloye, who reeled out his achievements during his time as local government chairman, said his decision to contest for the House of Representatives seat was beyond personal ambition, but a call to duty to serve his people.

He said: “I humbly stand before you today to formally declare my political intention to represent you in the House of Representatives, Oluyole Federal Constituency in the National Assembly in 2023 election. I solicit to be our party’s candidate for Oluyole Federal Constituency in the general election next year to carry our party’s banner of progressiveness to victory in God’s name and people’s support. I hereby humbly seek your mandate.”

“I promise to deliver with all sincerity on the listed major cardinal programmes of action and mobilisation for ultimate success and utmost for the highest.”

The ex-ALGON boss said he would bring quality representation, effective oversight functions, people-oriented laws for communal and national development, women and youth empowerment, accountability, regular contacts with his constituents for feedback and projections, if voted into office.

“These are not personal objectives alone, but our collective aspiration based on needs assessment and data collections from our people.

“My ever reliable leaders and constituents, mutual trust and confidence is germane in whatever we do and plan to do. Integrity can’t be compromised for friendship, money, material benefits because effective leadership and followership move and roll together on the basic ingredients of mutual trust, confidence, togetherness, performance, credibility and good character.

“I have these credentials and qualities and you are my witnesses of truth because I am a product from you, I am a product of a tradition and I am a product of our collective desire to make Oluyole Local Government communities and our people great. Together we shall achieve this greatness and reach higher heights,” he added.