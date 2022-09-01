Oyo Central: Bimbo Kolade withdraws lawsuit against APC

A leading Oyo Central Senatorial Aspirant, during the last primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Honourable ‘Bimbo Kolade, has perfected all plans to withdraw the lawsuit challenging the credibility and legitimacy of the party’s shadow election in the senatorial district, ahead of the 2023 general election.

It was earlier reported that the former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Kolade had approached law court to seek redress over what he perceived as inconsistencies and irregularities that marred the conduct of the party’s primary election.

The suit was filed on June 10, 2022 before Justice Uche-NmaAgomoh of the Federal High Court in Ibadan.

In his progressively oriented and patriotically penned withdrawal letter, Kolade maintained that it is the time to move on and stated as follows, ”Any decision taken by any man is beyond him, it is as Almighty God wishes. Also, it is noteworthy that there may be many lives that may be affected by such a decision, positively or negatively.

“I have laboured so much in the progressive fold from inception till this moment, and the true progressives’ character is totally different from the emergency progressives, therefore, I can not allow seasonal occurrences (which are just for awhile) to endanger our perennial togetherness.

“My party APC is the first and foremost in my mind, before my ambition because political party in whatever name will be forever, but ambition will end in a day either by choice or by force.

In view of this, I, Hon. Bimbo Kolade, Oyo Central senatorial Aspirant, have decided to write my very own story before the news merchants trade it otherwise.

“In the spirit of progressiveness, I have decided to withdraw the law suit filed at the Federal High Court in Ibadan, challenging the processes & procedures of Oyo Central Senatorial Primary Election 2022.

“May I reiterate that the usual manner in the political circle is to withdraw a case in exchange of money, this ‘DID NOT’ happen and ‘WILL NOT’ happen.

“All the necessary steps will be taken by my legal team at the court of law, informing the court of my decision to withdraw the case.

“I am committed to my people, my party, APC and my political team, IREDE. God bless Oyo Central, God bless APC, God bless Nigeria”, Hon. Bimbo Kolade (Oyo Central Senatorial District Aspirant).