Oyo South 2023: Accord candidate pledges to prioritise youths’ empowerment

The Accord Party’s senatorial candidate for Oyo South district, Kolapo Kola-Daisi, has promised to prioritise youth empowerment for economic emancipation and nation building.

He gave the pledge on Thursday in Ibadan while featuring on “The Podium’’, a personality interview platform of the Oyo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Kola-Daisi disclosed he ventured into politics to contribute to nation-building as well as give the much-desired quality representation in the legislature, particularly for youths.

“As far as I am concerned, we need to realise as a nation that we have to start prioritising our young people.

“I am into politics not only for myself, but to be an inspiration for young people.

“I hope that when I get there, I will be able to be that role model that inspires young people,’’ he said.

He lamented the effects of ASUU strikes on youths and charged government to take steps to quickly end the current strike.

Kola-Daisi described the teaching profession as the most important profession and should not be taken for granted.

“I am not saying that particular demands have to be met, but we need to look at resource allocation and dedicate a lot more of our budget to help children in school,’’ he said.

He stressed that ensuring that children went through school unhindered was the only way they could graduate to contribute meaningfully to human capital development and nation building.

“I have experience in fundraising, I have experience in mentoring, and I have experience in working with young people to help them to achieve their goals.

“These are some of the experiences I plan to bring to bear as representative of my constituents,’’ he said.

Kola-Daisi described Accord Party as the only progressive party in Oyo State, saying that it had gradually grown to become the main force.

“The predominant party in Oyo State at the moment is Accord Party.

“Anybody who wants to participate on a fair, responsible, welcoming, open, progressive platform which does not discriminate on age, tribe, gender should come to Accord Party,’’ he said.

Kola-Daisi, an in-law of deceased former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi, is a financial expert and banker.

Earlier, the NUJ Council Chairman, Ademola Babalola, congratulated Kola-Daisi for being the first to feature on the newsmen’s platform ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Babalola assured politicians that journalists in the state were for all the parties and candidates, adding that the platform was open to all.

“This platform is available to candidates of the 18 registered political parties to showcase their manifestoes irrespective of gender or age,’’ he emphasized.