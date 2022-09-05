Pat Utomi: Peter Obi’s movement will change Nigeria

Professor of political economy, Pat Utomi, expressed optimism in the 2023 general elections, saying the Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi’s movement will change Nigeria.

Utomi made this assertion while speaking on Sunday Today, a Channels TV political show monitored by our correspondent stated that Nigerian politicians are only connected to the deal they can make without any commitment to the people.

He said Nigerian politicians are scared of the scream of the young people for a new Nigeria that will work for all Nigerians.

The professor noted that the goal of the Labour Party’s sensitization tour is to address what makes democracy work.

“Right now, Nigeria’s democracy is not working because of the transaction costs that are involved, the trade offs that have to be made such that eventually when people get to power they find that what is wrong with power is not the purpose.

“They forget the purpose because there are so many deals, IOU to win the election and in the end we get the politics of politicians for politicians by politicians and not a democracy that is for the people and by the people,” he added.

According to Utomi, this is the reason Nigeria is where it is today, crippled, lying prostrate before the wall, in spite of enormous potential.

“Nigerian politicians are so connected to the deals they can make rather than the service of the people,” he said.