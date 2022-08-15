PDP: 20 Katsina councils not secured for 2023 elections

The Katsina State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday alleged that about 20 local governments in the state are not secured for the 2023 elections because of incessant attacks by terrorists on communities in the local governments.

The state PDP Chairman, Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri, who disclosed this in an interview with some journalists in Katsina, said many eligible voters would be disfranchised in the state during the forthcoming polls due to the heinous activities of the hoodlums.

He said the security challenges posed serious threat to the 2023 elections because many polling units in the frontline local governments are unaccessible and inhabitable by both the electorate and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to him, “The security situation in Katsina State is worsening day by day. People are being attacked in the daylight and many are leaving their villages everyday. So security situation is worsening in almost all parts of the state.

“There is a serious threat to this election because there are some places in the state where you can’t go to campaign or even vote. The insecurity will affect free, fair and credible elections because if people are not protected to go and cast their votes, they will be disfranchised.

“About 20 local governments are not safe for election in the state. So, if these local governments are not secured with the atmosphere that people can go freely and cast their votes, many people will be prevented from discharging their constitutional rights.”

When asked to mention the affected local governments, Majigiri said: “If you take the Funtual zone for instance, the 11 local governments in the zone are not safe. Local governments like Batsari, Jibia, Safana, Danmusa, Dutsin-Ma, Kurfi, Kankia and even parts of Batagarawa and Katsina are equally not secured.”

Consequently, he called on the state and federal governments to wake to their constitutional responsibility of securing the lives and property of the citizenry in the state in order to ensure credible and acceptable elections in 2023.

The PDP chairman, however, said the party has received over 7,000 defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) into the party in Bakori and Danja Local Government Areas of the state.

He said the membership of the main opposition party in the state is recording astronomical increase over what he termed as the misrule of the ruling APC government.

He said: “We received over 7,000 APC and NNPP defectors from Danja and Bakori yesterday (Sunday). In Bakori, we received 4,000 people and Danja 3,000. Their defection is a great booster to PDP and is an indication that APC is no longer the party to beat because people are leaving the party on a daily basis.”

He assured the defectors that PDP in the state is a united and indivisible party that is set to reclaim power from the APC in 2023, assuring the new entrants that they will enjoy all the rights and privileges other members have been enjoying

While assuring them that the new PDP members have every right to vote and be voted for in any position, Majigiri promised to work together with them for the unity, progress and success of the party in the 2023 general election.