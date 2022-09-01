PDP: APC won’t get 25% of votes in most states if 2023 election is credible

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says Atiku Abubakar, its presidential candidate, will win the 2023 election if conducted under a credible atmosphere.

The opposition party says Abubakar has the capacity to “rescue” the country from the “current situation” the All Progressives Congress (APC) has “plunged” it into.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, Debo Ologunagba, PDP spokesperson, said under a transparent election, the APC will not secure 25 percent votes in most states.

“The mammoth crowd that greets PDP’s rallies including the recent rallies in Kano and Katsina States are clear messages to the APC that they have been rejected by the people and have no foothold in the 2023 general elections,” the statement reads.

“The fact that Nigerians from all walks of life in Kano State, the political, commercial nerve centre of the North and national melting point, defied the rain in a massive show of solidarity to the PDP and our Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, underscores their determination to break through all barriers and return the PDP to power in 2023.

“The current mass exodus from the APC into the PDP as being witnessed in most States including President Muhammadu Buhari’s home State of Katsina highpoints the consensus by Nigerians that the APC has irredeemably failed and that the PDP remains the only vehicle to rescue and rebuild the country from misrule of the APC.

“The takeover of President Buhari’s campaign office by the PDP in his home Katsina State following the defection of critical APC stakeholders in the State signals the surrender of the APC and its structure to the PDP in President Buhari’s supposed strongholds.

“Nigerians have seen the APC in its true identity; a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), a pirate ship of inchoate sailors and strange bedfellows clobbered together for remote personal gains, not for governance and the public good.

“This is more so as the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT); the national leader of the failed APC government is no match to PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, who has established his capacity to lead our nation out of the wood where Asiwaju and his failed APC plunged her.

“From all indications, under a credible, free, fair and transparent electoral process, the APC cannot secure the statutory 25% of votes in most States across the country.

“Our Party, therefore, admonishes the APC not to bother to campaign in Kano, Katsina, other States of the north and of course in other geo-political zones of the country as Nigerians have already aligned with the PDP to return our nation to the path of unity, national cohesion and economic prosperity.”

The leading opposition party asked Nigerians to “remain hopeful and join forces on the platform of the PDP to resist the shenanigans and manipulations of the APC ahead of the 2023 general elections”.