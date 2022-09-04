The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has taken the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu to the cleaner, saying his fixation on the party only exposes him as a paper candidate who is confused and nervy.

Cautioning Tinubu not to divert attention from the main issues of the failures of the APC government by making derogatory remarks on the PDP, the party said that the APC presidential candidate is intimidated by Atiku and the achievements of the PDP, which stared him in the face in mortal fear of failure ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Describing Tinubu as huge baggage to the APC, the party disclosed that because of him, there is a daily exodus of millions of APC members across the country into the PDP, adding that in the last one month, over five million APC members have defected to the PDP.

PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said that the APC is dead, “the PDP is not only alive and existing as acknowledged by Asiwaju Tinubu in his statement, but also strong, united and focused on its mission to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from the misrule of the APC.

“It is distressing that Asiwaju Tinubu speaks like someone under the influence with incoherent discourse and absence of mind that further expose a lack of capacity for leadership, especially at the Presidential level.

“It is rather shameful that the APC Presidential Candidate alluded to the nation’s railway system which was revitalized by the PDP administration but painfully surrendered to terrorists and bandits by the APC government.

“From his incoherent discourse, the APC Presidential Candidate appears to be battling with issues of ethical challenges and ineligibility to contest election on account of inconsistencies in his educational qualifications, name, ancestry, age, corruption allegations among myriads of issues.

“Moreover, Nigerians have realized the futility of Asiwaju’s non-existent and heavily concocted achievements, influence, leadership prowess and skills.”

The party said that “Nigerians gave Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu the benefit of the doubt but he failed them by engineering a deceitful government leading to the ugly indices of insecurity and bloodletting, economic hardship, unemployment, disunity and low life expectancy imposed on our nation in the last seven years.

“He should know that Nigerians are aware that he is in the Presidential race not to serve but to gain control of the nation’s treasury so as to expand his exploitative enterprise and economic empire beyond Lagos State.”

The PDP also noted that “the APC Presidential Candidate has not responded to allegations that he is the promoter of the increase in VAT, electricity tariff, import duties, Stamp Duty, fuel price hike as well as other exploitative tolls by the APC Federal Government, from which he allegedly benefits through many stooges in the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and other revenue generating agencies of government.

“Asiwaju is huge baggage to the APC. He should know that because of him there is a daily exodus of millions of APC members across the country into the PDP. In the last one-month, over 5 million APC members have defected to the PDP.

“In the Lagos State axis, his supposed stronghold, close to one million APC members have decamped to the PDP since his emergence as APC Presidential Candidate.

“This is because Nigerians have recognized the PDP and its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar as the solution our nation needs at this moment while Asiwaju has been identified as ‘Another Problem Coming’ (APC).”