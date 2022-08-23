PDP BoT chair insists northerners shouldn’t dominate top party seats

Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party’s Board of Trustees has reiterated that the party cannot allow its top positions to be dominated by Northerners.

Senator Walid Jibrin in an earlier statement had observed that the party’s presidential candidate, National Chairman and BoT Chairman were all Northerners.

In another statement on Tuesday, he said his stance has not changed despite criticism, noting that the PDP is a “national party that caters for all Nigerians.”

His comment comes amid continued rift between the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

The party has set up a committee to reconcile both men.

One of the demands of the Wike camp is said to be the resignation of PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu and his replacement with a Southerner.

“As a PDP BoT Chairman, I must say the truth and nothing but the truth, no matter anyone’s criticism,” Jibrin said on Tuesday. “I don’t fear anyone but God and the true agenda of our party.

“I will add that I stand strongly on my toes; I am a true member of PDP since its inception in 1998. Today I am one of the truest member of the party who remained in the party since 1998 that never changed to any party but remained only in PDP passing all positions, including PDP unit leader, PDP ward leader, PDP state leader, PDP zonal leader, PDP national ex-officio member, PDP national deputy financial secretary, PDP national financial secretary, PDP BoT member, PDP BoT acting secretary, PDP BoT confirmed secretary, PDP BoT acting Chairman and PDP BoT Chairman today.

“I saw yesterday in PDP and today kicking very well in PDP. Adding to this, I am also today a member of PDP national caucus, NEC member and a member of the national convention.

“As Chairman of BoT, I have a tenure of five years but already spent four years and six months, having only six months left as per the constitution of our party. Therefore I will never accept any unholy criticism by any one. I will remain in PDP until my death.

“I still maintain that the BoT is eagerly waiting for the report of the reconciliation committee headed by Governor of Adamawa State and Professor Jerry Gana, thereafter the BoT will thoroughly discuss it and inform the public accordingly no more, no less.

“The BoT will continue discussing with all other aggrieved members of the party including those in states, zones and national.

“I advise that we should concentrate more on how to win all elective positions in 2023.”