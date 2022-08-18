PDP BoT urges party to concentrate on winning 2023 election

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has cautioned the party over the feud between the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar and the governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike.

The camps of Atiku and Wike will on Friday meet to iron out some grey areas, as a move to foster peace in the party ahead of 2023 elections.

Recall that both camps were supposed to meet in Port Harcourt on Monday, which was later change, following an agreement by both camps to shift the meeting to Friday.

It was earlier reported that while the camp of Wike will be represented by former Athoney General of the Federation, Bello Adoke, Prof. Jerry Gana, former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke, former governor of Ondo state, Olusegun Mimiko and former governor of Gombe state, Ibrahim Dankwambo, the camp of Atiku will be represented at the meeting by the governor of Adamawa state, Ahmadu Finitri, Hon Adamu Waziri, Hon Eyitayo Jegede, former governor of Cross River State, Sen. Liyel Imoke and Engr Jide Adeniji. However, the venue of the meeting is still under dispute.

Recall that the duo have been have a running battle over the choice of running mate, which didn’t favour Wike.

Atiku had after the presidential primary picked the governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate, against the choice of Wike by the committee setup for that purpose.

The BoT, has, however, urged the party to concentrate on winning the 2023 election and also to seriously adhere to the provision of the party Constitution.

The BoT Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin, in a statement on Thursday called on all members of the PDP and all Nigerians to remain calm and never create bad blood and confusion on the state of the party.

He said: “All efforts are on ground to reconcile Wike, the party and the presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“What is happening now should never be categorized as a problem but misunderstanding within the party.

“At this period leading to the 2023 elections, we should concentrate on how to win all positions that will be contested and also adhere seriously to the provision of the party Constitution.”

Advising the party members to support the reconciliation committee, the BoT said, “my strong advise is for us to give strong support to the present reconciliation committee set up to resolve all issues.

“There after, BoT, the highest advisory organ of the party, will give more encouragement leading to greater success of PDP.”

Meanwhile, the National Working Committee (NWC) of PDP has, on behalf of National Executive Committee (NEC), constituted a Caretaker Committee to pilot the affairs of the Osun State Chapter of the Party with effect from Thursday, August 18, 2022.

The decision which is sequel to the expiration of the tenure of the previous Caretaker Committee, according to the party, is in line with the powers of the NWC under the PDP Constitution 2017 (as amended).

The members of the Osun Caretaker Committee, the party, in a statement by its spokesman, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, are Dr. Adekunle Akindele – Chairman; Barr. Niyi Owolade – Member; Chief Mrs. Ayo Awolowo – Member; Dr. B.T. Salami- Member; Engr. Adetoye Ogunboyega – Member; Alh. Razaq Oyelani- Member and Barr. Hashim Abioye – Member/Secretary.

The party said: “The Osun State Caretaker Committee is charged with the responsibility of running the affairs of the Party in Osun State, as stipulated in Section 21(2)(a-b) of the PDP Constitution for a period not exceeding 90 days (3 months); or till a new Executive Committee is elected.

“The PDP charges all members of our Party in Osun to remain united and focused on our Party’s mission to Rescue, Redirect and Rebuild our nation from the misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”