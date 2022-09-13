PDP chairman to travel abroad Wednesday, hands over to deputy

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu, will be away from Nigeria for two weeks, from Wednesday.

“While away, the Deputy Chairman (North), Amb. Iliya Damagun, will act in his place,” Ayu’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Simon Imobo-Tswam, said in a statement.

He added that Ayu has communicated the handover to the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Ayu’s trip overseas comes at a time when the opposition party is battling to end a crisis with the Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike calling for his resignation or ouster.

Ayu recently appealed to the Chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Adolphus Wabara, to help resolve the crisis in the party by reaching out to aggrieved members of the party.

As part of the efforts to resolve the lingering problems in the party, Ayu had said members of the National Working Committee would visit Governor Nyesom Wike of River State in Port Harcourt early next week “for full reconciliation”.

Wike had insisted that Ayu step down for a southerner, arguing that northerners should not hold on to both the position of the party’s national chairman and presidential candidate in the person of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.