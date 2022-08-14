PDP Coalition: Why Atiku Abubakar, Nyesom Wike should broker peace

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Coalition has stated that for the PDP to win the 2023 presidential election, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential candidate, must broker peace.

In a statement issued to journalists in Lagos, Dr. Emeka Kalu, the National Coordinator, PDP Coalition, said that the party’s leaders needed to collaborate in order to win the upcoming elections.

Kalu said there will always be disagreements in politics, but he also said there is always room for peace.

He spoke highly of Atiku, stating that the former Vice President would bring about the much-needed change in the country and unite the country’s divided citizens behind him.

He added: “One cannot dismiss the reality of having pockets of crisis, especially in this modern-day political system. The good news is that a peacemaking avenue has been created and in no distant time, the frictions, backlashes and quagmire would be buried so that we can all sail in one ship.

“The capacity of Rivers State Governor in working to ensure PDP wins elections cannot be queried. Governor Wike has been a seasoned and vibrant politician who has actually contributed to the success of this great party and the country.

“In 2015 general elections, though, PDP lost in its drive to secure Aso Rock seat but Rivers people wonderfully delivered an approximate of 1.2m votes to defeat APC during Presidential election. In 2019, when Atiku/ Obi flew the flag, under the watch of Governor Wike, the good people of Rivers State massively voted PDP despite the defeat the party incurred in the Presidential election.”

He also said that Wike is a trailblazer who is fully in charge of Rivers State and relevant in the party.

He insisted that PDP needed Wike to succeed, just like any other member of the party.

He declared that if the two-party bigwigs could work together, it was certain that the party would be victorious in the election.