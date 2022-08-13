PDP crisis: Atiku Abubakar appoints Ahmed Fintiri as national reconciliation committee chairman

After much failed effort to bring all warring parties together, the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, has finally appointed Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, as the chairman of Reconciliatory Committee representing Atiku camp, in order to find a lasting solution between Governor Nyesom and Atiku Abubakar, National Chairman, Dr. Ayu amongst others feuding parties

An excited Fintiri while briefing newsmen in Yola, shortly after his arrival from Abuja , Governor Fintiri said the committee will achieve it’s desired results for the success of the party ahead of 2023 elections.

He also disclosed that Nigerians will not forgive the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) if it fails to produce the next president of Nigeria considering the debilitating situation of the Nigerian state under the APC government for the past 8 years.

Fintiri noted that his party is working seriously to reconcile Wike and Atiku’s camps in the interest of the party and for the success of the 2023 elections across board.

He added that Nigeria needs a saviour from its deluge and overwhelming challenges which need competent hands like Atiku to resolve.

“I assure you Nigerians will not forgive us if we fail to produce the next president of this country. Everything is shattered, everything is in confusion, Nigerians doesn’t seem to understand where they are. We wake up every morning at the mercy of God.

“So as leaders, we will ensure that we put everything into this reconciliation to ensure that Atiku and Wike’s camps are back as one and united party members for the success of PDP.

When asked to comment on his trip and meeting in Rivers State Fintiri said the meeting was successful.

“We have started talking, we will continue to talk, politics is about interaction, it is about discussion and it is about understanding and we have started that and very soon we will put our house in order and ensure the reconciliation is over and PDP is out for success,” he said.