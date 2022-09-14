PDP crisis: Atiku Abubakar, Nyesom Wike camp storm court over legality of presidential primary

As the crisis in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) deepens, the camp of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar will on Wednesday begin legal fireworks at the Federal High Court in Abuja on the legality of the primary election that produced Atiku.

The suit which was filed by a chieftain of the party, Chief Michael Newgent Ekamon seeks the court to invalidate the victory of Atiku and declare Wike as the valid presidential candidate of the PDP.

Multiple sources privy to the development told newsmen that some Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) have been assembled by Governor Wike, while Ayo Kamaldeen Ajibade, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, will lead the legal team of Atiku.

A hearing notice sighted by newsmen indicated that the matter has been slated for a definite hearing by Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed.

The suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/782/2022 also has Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, as respondents.