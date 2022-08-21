PDP crisis: Atiku Abubakar urged to close ranks with Nyesom Wike

The former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abaubakar has been urged to go out of his way in making sure that the ongoing last move to restore peace in the embattled party, is achieved.

This is sequel to the last Friday’s inaugural reconciliatory peace meeting between the Atiku team and that of the Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike in Government House, Port Harcourt which lasted for about four hours with no specific resolution to the crisis.

Worried by the stalemate of the meeting, the former Governor of Plateau state, Senator Jonah Jang urged the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to close ranks with governor Wike’s formidable supporters in order to guarantee the electoral victory of the party in the 2023 general elections.

“I want to call on our presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to close ranks with all members, particularly members of your (Wike) group of which I’m proudly one. Doing this will guarantee victory in 2023 general elections.

“These men and women, as I have said, worked hard to build this party and they cannot just be wished away overnight. We need to come together, settle our differences by recognizing that you need each and every one of us for you to win the general election”, Jang warned.

The former Governor who was in Rivers state weekend to perform the flag-off of a flyover project in the state noted that it was the unprecedented massive infrastructural contributions of governor Wike that has changed the landscape of the State.

Jang, who lamented the mismanagement of the national economy, said even in the twilight of his administration, governor Wike has continued to keep faith with Rivers people by commissioning and flagging off new projects.

“At this point, in our nationhood, Nigeria is down with inflation that rates over 18% . Foreign reserves are dwindling by the day, and external debts are at high time. We have no infrastructure to show for it. No commensurate economic growth. But here we are, in the Peoples’ Democratic Party administration in Rivers State, celebrating good governance in the twilight of his (Wike) administration.”

Also commenting on the outcome of the Friday peace meeting, the former spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers state, Hon Ogbonna Nwuke explained that the meeting was largely exploratory, hence, people should not be in a hurry to expect the desired result.

“Details of the outcome of the meeting are not on the streets, at least for now. Nonetheless, the fact that the meeting was held in Port Harcourt is a reflection that a great majority of PDP members want a peaceful settlement”, he said.

The PDP Chieftain said that “the success or failure of the peace process will depend more on the sincerity of the team, not on Wike and his friends”.

According to the former member of House of Representatives, “the issue has gone beyond Wike. We are talking of imbalances in the system, the need to give all geopolitical zones a sense of belonging, and the need to ensure that there is justice, fairness, equity and unity in the party”.