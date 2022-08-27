PDP crisis: Benue group urges Iyorchia Ayu not to relinquish position

A socio-political group, Benue Advocates for Good Governance (BAGG), has urged the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, not to even thinking of resigning from his position.

The group described those calling for AYU’S resignation as not just desperate agents of destabilization but are victims of their own ignorance.

It lauded Ayu’s courageous leadership, adding that his decision to stay on as PDP national chairman was “practical, courageous and constitutional.”

The group made its position known via a statement jointly signed by its National Coordinator, Hon. Terngu Aze, and its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Taiyol Terhemba Abraham, which was made available to Journalists on Saturday.

The group’s reaction comes against the backdrop of calls by some party leaders, especially those in the camp of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Ayu to resign, because the presidential candidate of the party is from the North.

BAGG decried the intransigence of the Wike camp, noting that coming to the table with preconditions was a declaration of war on the party and its leadership.

Part of the statement reads: “We stand by the decision of the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, to stay on in the office. It’s a decision that is borne out of courage, pragmatism and constitutionalism.

“In fact, we make bold to say those calling for his resignation are not only sponsored agents of destabilization, they are also victims of their own ignorance.

“Besides, how can you say you want peace, and you come to the table with preconditions? They say Ayu must resign for them before they can discuss. Is that how to seek peace? Is that not a declaration of war on the party?

The statement added:”The condition by Dr. Ayu to swap all positions of members of the National Working Committee (NWC) from the South with those from the North is a patriotic, selfless and informed one.”

The group further advised the Wike camp “to eschew bitterness and be ready to make sacrifices in order to forge a common front to defeat the APC in the 2023 general election.”

The statement continued: “We should all consider the bigger issue of the current challenges of our dear country occasioned by the maladministration of the APC-led Federal government to close- ranks for us to rescue and rebuild Nigeria, 2023.

“This is not the time to fight internal wars or engage on ego trips. This is the time to organize ourselves and articulate the position of our great party as well as the blueprints of our party for the buy-in of all Nigerians.”

The group used the opportunity to congratulate the Ayu-led leadership for successfully conducting a credible and transparent national convention/ presidential primary.

It equally congratulated His Excellencies, Messrs. Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa over their emergence as the party’s presidential flag-bearer and running-mate respectively.

The socio-political group expressed confidence in the leadership capacity of Atiku Abubakar and his ability to turn things around when he takes over Come May 29, 2023.