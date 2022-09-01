PDP crisis: Bode George asks Iyorchia Ayu to watch his utterances

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy National Chairman Chief Olabode George has defended Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike over his call for the resignation of the national chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

He also fired salvos at Ayu for describing Wike and his supporters as children who did not know when the main opposition party was formed.

George, one of the founding fathers of the party, said the chairman should watch his utterances to prevent the escalation of crisis.

George, who inaugurated the Omerelu internal road project completed by the Rivers Governor, said Wike was fighting for equity and justice.

He said the present leadership composition of the PDP, whereby the national chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman and presidential candidate are from the North, has clearly excluded the South.

George said:” The Chairman of Government National Party said some people are children. So, children don’t grow? He needs to watch his language. Some people describe Wike as a troublesome person. Wike is just fighting for equity and justice.”

George objected to the manual voting system in 2023, saying that electronic transmission is the answer.

Lauding Wike’s contributions to the PDP, George described him as a strong mobilizer, an actualiser and financier.

George said since 1988, the Rivers governor has not left the party.

George lamented the slide in national fortune, saying education, agriculture, and finance have been affected.

He also points out the fact that the first fundamental right of a Nigerian is the right to life but protection of life and property has dwindled in the 1999 Constitution.

George added: “Kidnapping, raping, killing of the innocent have been a devastating occurrence that happens often. Terrorists are being granted amnesty and there can be no peace and security only if the country is restructured. George says that Nigeria goes through crises because of the stubbornness against restructions. The fight against corruption is done by blind people of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”