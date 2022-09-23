PDP crisis: Governors working to come up with solution soon – Aminu Tambuwal

Sokoto State governor Aminu Tambuwal yesterday disclosed that the governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are working towards resolving the crisis rocking the party.

Tambuwal, after a meeting with the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), said the governors have engaged with the BoT and they believe that they will come up with solution to the problem facing the party.

The govenror, who thanked the BoT for the peace initiative, said “We all know that the BoT is the conscience of the party and when ever there are issues of this nature, the Board of Trustee steps in, it is part of their functions in the party, constitutionally speaking.

“We have engaged with them and I believe that what they are likely to come up with will be a solution to the problem we have.

“Be rest assured that as governors of the party , we are also talking to ourselves on the way forward and very soon the Governors Forum will meet and we will come up with what we feel should be the solution and the way forward for the party.

“We are all interested in working together for an objective and that objective is for the party and Nigerians of good Will, because we believe we have had enough of the government of APC.

“We are working to send out APC and their government come may 2023, it is a collective responsibility. Of course we must apply balms, since we all believe that what we have is not good enough, we must work together to solve our internal problems, forge ahead and prosecute the electoral battle and by the grace of God we will have victory”, he said.

Speaking earlier, the BoT chairman, Senator Adulphus Wabara, assured that Nigerians will see a more united PDP before campaign starts.

He said (BoT) members are going to meet the PDP national chairman, Iyorcha Ayu, the party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and also his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa on the way forward.

He said that the BoT is going round to see how they can find a lasting solution to the problem dividing the party, adding that they have met with some governors of the party, but have not been able to meet the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike.

His words, “Our aim is to get into the Aso Villa, for PDP to get into the Aso Villa in 2023, we need every body to come on board.

“We are still moving around, in six days time the campaign will be inaugurated. We hope and pray that before then Nigerians will see a more united PDP. We are doing this not for us, not for the Chairman of the Governors Forum or anybody, we are doing this for Nigerians.

“Nigerians are looking up to the PDP to deliver them from what we are experiencing with the ruling party as we speak.

“We are going to meet the National Chairman of the party, we will also meeting our candidate Atiku Abubakar, we are also meeting the Vice Presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa, who will call upon us any moment.

“We have also met with some of the governors. We started from my state, Okezie Ikpeazu, we moved to Enugu to meet Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, from there we met Seyi Makinde of Oyo, we met with Jerry Gana, we are really digging around to find solutions.

“We are looking for solutions for all of us to come together and win the election in flying colours.”, he saud

Asked to respond to the decision of Wike and his camp to pull out of the Atiku campaign council, Wabara said that they will speak with Wike after addressing the nation on Friday.

“After Wike’s address tomorrow we will speak with him. Wike is a member of the Board of Trustee. We have made attempt to meet with him, but I believe he has been very busy,” he said.