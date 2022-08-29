PDP crisis: Something will happen soon – Nyesom Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, commented on the cracks within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying nothing has happened yet but “something will happen” soon.

According to the PDP presidential aspirant, nobody can threaten him as he will do what is right no matter the “gang up” or blackmail.

He spoke during the flag-off of Eneka Internal Roads in the Obio-Akpor area of the state.

Wike said, “Anybody who knows me knows that once I have made up my mind and I believe that what I am doing is right, if you like, let the whole people team up, as far as my conscience is clear, I will do what is right at all times; It doesn’t matter any gang up.

“All of us should be calm; you’ve heard what is happening in PDP. Nothing has happened yet but by the grace of God; something will happen.”

Wike has been said to be disgruntled after former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar won the PDP presidential election in May. The Rivers governor was also said to be slighted with the selection of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as Atiku’s running mate.

Amid the crisis rocking the main opposition party, Wike met with Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi; and his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Bola Tinubu. Wike also held meetings with former president Olusegun Obasanjo as well as APC presidential aspirant and governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi.

Channels Television had reported that Wike on Friday said the ongoing consultation is in the interest of Nigerians.

The governor who spoke at the VIP Lounge of the Port Harcourt International Airport following his arrival in the country from London had said, “We believe that what is going on will be in the interest of Nigerians at the end of the day. Consultation is still ongoing. Nothing we have said now has been concretised. Discussions are going on.”