PDP crisis: Our issues will be resolved soon – Atiku Abubakar

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has expressed optimism over the current feud in the party, stating that the issues will be resolved soon.

Atiku who was the Special Guest of Honour disclosed this at the 35th anniversary celebration of Akwa Ibom State held at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Friday.

The PDP flag bearer was represented by the Sokoto State Governor and Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal at the event.

He said, “Yes, we must acknowledge that we are having internal family issues, but be rest assured that we are not involved or engaged in the war of attrition.

“It is a political disagreement and very soon, all of that will be resolved and the PDP will continue to remain strong, and grow untill we win the election, by the grace of God, come February 2023.”