PDP crisis: Iyorchia Ayu not sleeping on the matter – aide

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has stated that contrary to insinuations that the National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, was sleeping on the rift between its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Ayu was on top of the situation.

SimonImobo-tswam, Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the National Chairman of the PDP who disclosed this while speaking with newsmen in Makurdi on Tuesday observed that his principal was not sleeping on the matter.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

He explained that the PDP has also deployed its internal mechanism of conflict resolution in order to finally lay the issues that brought about the rift between the two party stalwarts to rest, adding that at all times the party leadership has been making efforts to resolve the issues.

Imobo-tswam who appealed to all the concerned persons to come together and resolve the matter, which he described as a “family matter” said Nigeria was waiting for the PDP to dislodge the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

He further explained that Nigerians would not forgive the PDP if it loses the 2023 elections to the APC due to the internal wrangling within the party.

According to him, “At no time was the party sleeping, because if you want to win (elections) you don’t go to sleep because you are confronting your behemoth. APC that is still making empty promises?

“The aggrieved governors are great persons in the party and we need to resolve this issue because time is moving and campaigns will soon commence, so we can present a united front because we are standing on the edge.

“His Excellency, the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike was asking the National Chairman of PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu to resign; he was asking before, is he still asking?, he asked rhetorically.”

The spokesman of the national chairman also argued that even though Governor Samuel Ortom has blamed the national leadership of the party for not deploying its internal mechanism to resolve the conflict, he must have thought that the national secretariat was not doing enough.

He noted that “Yesterday (Monday) His Excellency, Governor Samuel Ortom blamed the leadership (of the party) for not using the internal mechanism of the party to resolve the issues and you know the Governor is a senior member of the party, but maybe he thinks the party is doing enough.