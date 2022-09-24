PDP crisis: Nyesom Wike off to Europe after ‘stormy’ media chat

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has travelled to Europe after a two-hour stormy media chat on the crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 polls.

It was gathered the Governor left on Saturday morning to a yet-to-be identified European nation.

Since the crisis started in the party, Wike had been to European countries with some members of his team.

The Governor recently visited London in the company of significant members of his team and met with PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar; Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi; who was accompanied by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

But at the media briefing on Friday, Wike disclosed that Atiku despite reaching an agreement with his team members during the meeting refused to fulfill his side of the bargain.

He said Atiku promised that he would work out modalities within one week for the replacement of the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, with a Southern Chairman.

Speaking on London meeting with Atiku, Wike said: “We were invited to a meeting in London, Adamawa, Ortom, Makinde, Ikpeazu. Atiku said he had confronted Ayu on this statement and Ayu said yes.

“We sat down and he agreed with us that Ayu had to go. He said we should give him one week, that we would work out the modalities. This is what we must do to move forward. You are the presidential candidate, give the chairmanship to the south. If he respects us what stops him from calling us to tell us there are constitutional issues”.

A source, who spoke in confidence, said the Governor left early Saturday morning but said he did not know the mission of the Governor.

Wike devoted much of his time at the media chat lambasting Ayu for ganging up against him during the presidential primary election.

He also accused Ayu of corruption saying he manipulated the primary to ensure the emergence of Atiku Abubakar.