PDP crisis: Nyesom Wike mum on outcome of NWC meeting

Following failure by his camp in divided Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to force removal of Sen Iyorcha Ayu as National Chairman at Thursday’s National Working Committee (NWC) meeting, Governor Nyesom Wike on Friday avoided comments on the outcome of the meeting.

Wike at Degema Local Government Area to inaugurate Rivers State Government’s upgrade of Community Secondary School in Harry’s Town, also shunned the chant of “Ayu you must” and the recurring heated political comments that have defined his recent appearances in public functions over differences with Ayu and presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Contrary to the high expectation that Ayu could be removed Thursday, the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) at its latest meeting had given Ayu a confidence vote to carry on as National Chairman, while urging Wike and all aggrieved voices of dissent to bury their anger and support the party to win the 2023 elections.

A sombre Wike, mum on the outcome of the NWC meeting, focused on his governorship stewardship, saying, “All through this week, we have been busy trying to make people understand what we (Rivers Government) have been doing in the education sector.

“Before people where saying, is it only road, road, we do. Now since Monday we have been talking about tertiary education. We are now talking about basic education. By the time we finish we will also go back to the health sector and let the state see what we have done in the health sector.

“For me, it is touching all round sectors, because no one sector can be said to be more important. We are trying to do more of the roads because road attracts development. If there are no road, people will not go and build houses, will not invest.”

Special Guest on the occasion an former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, who performed the project inauguration noted that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku, does not hate governor Wike, but a lot of people around him are the enemies creating the tension.

Fayose told Wike, “For me, I want to believe Atiku Abubakar is not against you. But let me say this quickly, a lot of people surrounding the throne are enemies of the throne.

“A lot of people surrounding the throne have one axe to grind with somebody, or some issues with somebody, and they take it to where they’re not supposed to take it. No living person in the party and outside this party that will not acknowledged your contribution to this party. You are the soul of this party.

“Rivers State has been here for long but today we can see the difference. The average Rivers man is proud to be from Rivers. They’re proud to say you’re their governor. Forget whatever anybody says about you, I’ve said it before, Wike ,the man with a fierce look but a good heart. The heart of love, to accomplish and give support.

“The majority of our enemies today are not against you because of anything but against you because you have capacity, they’re against you because they know that when you take over they’ll fall apart.

“Wike has not come out to say that Atiku Abubakar is not the presidential candidate. He is. I was there the second day after the election when our candidate, the former vice president visited residence of governor Wike.

“We had mutual conversation. We were all happy. Everything was in place to move forward. I spoke at that meeting. But don’t want to aggravate this situation. I’m only appealing to people that matters.

“In every political party there will be grouping. The same family, but different interest. We can do better than we are doing. People around the corridor of power, please allow this candidate to win election. We don’t celebrate victory until it is ours.”