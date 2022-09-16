PDP crisis: Ondo PDP passes vote of confidence on Iyorchia Ayu, Atiku Abubakar

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo State Chapter, has passed a vote of confidence in its national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, and the Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

A statement issued by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, in Akure said that the party was committed to victory at the general elections in 2023.

Peretei said that ” Our party is determined to end the misrule of APC, rescue and redirect our country on the path of recovery and prosperity.

“Since the coming of the All Progressives Congress (APC) entered the saddle in 2015, Nigeria has been on a free fall. We moved from the biggest economy in Africa to World capital of poverty.

“As a nation, we are struggling for space for a ranking in failed states with Afghanistan and Syria under President Muhammad Buhari.

“Ondo State PDP aligns itself completely with the 97th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting Resolutions which passed a vote of confidence on Senator Iyorchia Ayu as National Chairman and the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party.

“We unconditionally support the presidential candidate of our party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who possesses the experience and capacity to lead Nigeria to the destination of our dreams.

The party’s publicity secretary added that ” Our focus and priority at this critical time is victory at the polls. And we shall commit all our energies to ensuring victory.