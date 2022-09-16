Politics

PDP crisis: Ondo PDP passes vote of confidence on Iyorchia Ayu, Atiku Abubakar

September 16, 2022
Layiwola Obafemi
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to assert its independence by ensuring that the full weight of the law is brought to bear on parties that have introduced the illegal “place holder“ candidate into the nation’s political lexicon.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ondo State Chapter, has passed a vote of confidence in its national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, and the Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

A statement issued by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, in Akure said that the party was committed to victory at the general elections in 2023.

Peretei said that ” Our party is determined to end the misrule of APC, rescue and redirect our country on the path of recovery and prosperity.

“Since the coming of the All Progressives Congress (APC) entered the saddle in 2015, Nigeria has been on a free fall. We moved from the biggest economy in Africa to World capital of poverty.

Read Also:  2023: Enugu APC guber candidate ties crisis to Bola Tinubu’s campaign fund

“As a nation, we are struggling for space for a ranking in failed states with Afghanistan and Syria under President Muhammad Buhari.

“Ondo State PDP aligns itself completely with the 97th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting Resolutions which passed a vote of confidence on Senator Iyorchia Ayu as National Chairman and the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party.

“We unconditionally support the presidential candidate of our party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who possesses the experience and capacity to lead Nigeria to the destination of our dreams.

The party’s publicity secretary added that ” Our focus and priority at this critical time is victory at the polls. And we shall commit all our energies to ensuring victory.

Get more stories like this on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram

Related Stories