PDP crisis: Seyi Makinde’s ally asks Iyorchia Ayu to resign

An ally of Governor Seyi Makinde and Chieftain of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Dare Adeleke, has urged leaders of the party to prevail on the party’s national chairman Iyorchia Ayu to resign in the party’s interest.

He said apart from Ayu’s resignation, stakeholders in the party should find means to address all contentious issues by bringing aggrieved members together for peace talks instead of confrontation.

Speaking with journalists over the weekend in Ibadan, Adeleke, the chairman, Oyo Pace-Setter Transport, reasoned that Ayu’s resignation is necessary to pave way for equity and fairness.

He frowned at comments of former governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido condemning the action of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike over calls for Ayu’s replacement, alleging that Lamido had continued fanning the embers of discord instead of settling the crisis rocking the party.

Recall that Lamido in an interview said Wike does not have control and monopoly over Rivers State, describing him as without any political value.

Adeleke said for PDP to win the 2023 elections, it must be prepared and unify its house.

“Alhaji Lamido as a founding member of the PDP knows the rules on rotation and zoning which have been the character of the party and has held the party together in unity all these years.

“It is surprising that instead of concentrating on prevailing on the PDP chairman, Iyorchia Ayu to resign to pave way for equity and fairness, Lamido is instead spending his resources as an elder statesman on Nyesom Wike and making reckless statements capable of causing further acrimony within party ranks.”

“Alhaji Lamido seems to have forgotten that it was the same Wike who held the party together in the stormy days when others seemed to have abandoned it.

“It is the same Wike who went to war with federal forces who were determined to seize Rivers State by all means. Wike proved to his people that he is a General who would risk his own life for them, therefore gaining the unalloyed respect and loyalty of the people.

“If Senator Ayu actually has the interest of the party at heart, he should have resigned without being forced out.”