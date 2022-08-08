PDP postpones caucus, NEC meetings

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has postponed its caucus and National Executive Committee, NEC, meetings earlier scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

A notice of the postponement signed by the party’s National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, on Monday cited “unforeseen circumstances” as reason for the shift in date.

He wrote, “This is to inform all members of the PDP National Caucus and National Executive Committee that the meetings of the two bodies earlier scheduled for Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11, 2022, respectively, have been postponed.

“The postponement is due to unforeseen circumstances. A new date will be announced in due course.

“All inconveniences are deeply regretted.“

The party has been enmeshed in crisis after its presidential primaries which former Vice President Atiku Abubakar won.

Atiku’s choice of Delta State Governor, Ifianyi Okowa is also said to have ruffled some feathers.